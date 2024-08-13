Teen left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after stabbing in Luton McDonalds

McDonalds in the Hatters Way Retail Park, Chaul End Lane.

A 19-year-old has suffered ‘life-threatening’ injuries after a stabbing in a McDonalds restaurant in Luton yesterday (Monday).

Police say the victim remains in hospital in a stable condition, following the stabbing at around 11.40pm in McDonalds, Chaul End Road.

While police arrested four people in relation to the incident, three have been released with no further action and an 18-year-old man remains in police custody for further questioning.

Detective Inspector Louise Gent from Bedfordshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “There is no place for knife crime in Bedfordshire, nor any tolerance for such levels of violence in a public setting where many young families will have set out to have a peaceful meal together.

“We understand this was a very traumatic and have progressed several lines of enquiry to find the person responsible. We would encourage anyone who has information that could assist us or who witnessed the incident to come forward and contact us. This senseless violence cannot overrun the spirit of our county and we will not stand for it.”

She added: "If you’re a young person who carries a knife or knows someone who carries a knife, we urge you to just drop it. But should you choose to continue carrying a knife, I would like to make clear that if you are stopped by an officer and found in possession of an offensive weapon, we will not hesitate to apply the full power of the law against you.“

Report information to the police by calling 101 or online quoting Operation Highbar