Teen punched in Dunstable after refusing to empty bag for robbers
A teenager was attacked after he refused to empty his bag for two robbers in Dunstable at the weekend.
The boy was walking through Eleanor’s Cross in Dunstable around 12.15pm on October 3 when he was approached by two males.
They told him to empty his bag, but when he refused, one of them punched him.
One of the offenders is described as being between the ages of 16 and 20, with ginger hair and a ginger beard. He was wearing a black hoodie and grey bottoms.
The second is believed to have been wearing grey and black joggers.
Bedfordshire Police said: “If anyone saw what happened or has any information, please contact police online quoting BP-03102025-0200.”