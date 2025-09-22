Teen sentenced after taking knife into school near Dunstable and attacking student and staff

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A teenager has been sentenced for taking a knife into a school near Dunstable and attacking a fellow student and a member of staff.

The boy, who was 16 at the time, arrived at the school on May 2 at around 1.40pm with a kitchen knife hidden in his bag.

He forced another pupil into the toilet area, where he threatened and attacked them before walking away.

Moments later, he struck a member of staff in the hand with the blade as they locked a gate to stop him from getting through.

The school was put into lockdown after the boy was found carrying the knife. Both victims were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and threatening a person with a bladed article on school premises. On Friday (September 19), the teen was handed a three-year detention order at Luton Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Kim Caddy said: “We recognise how frightening this incident must have been for the students and staff, and we commend the school for their swift response and continued support throughout our investigation.

“Picking up a knife is a reckless decision that carries serious consequences, especially when it’s used to spread fear and threaten the safety of others.

“While we will always ensure those who carry knives are held accountable, we are equally focused on prevention, and will continue our joint efforts with schools, partners and communities to deter young people from violence and keep knives out of their hands.”