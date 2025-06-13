Teen stabbed during six-man brawl in Luton's Marsh Farm

An 18-year-old was stabbed after fighting broke out among a group of young men in Luton last night (Thursday, June 12).

Officers were called to Northwell Drive just before 7pm and believe that six males were involved – with one of them taken to hospital with a stab wound.

The other males are all described as white, between the ages of 16 and 25, wearing hoodies and trousers/shorts. One was wearing a satchel-style bag and a balaclava.

PC K Sherwood from Bedfordshire Police said: “We recognise that incidents of this nature can cause concern within the community, however we'd like to reassure residents that this is believed to be a contained incident.

“We would urge anyone with any information to get in touch with us.”

In response to the incident, a Section 60 Order was issued in the Marsh Farm area of the town, to give officers heightened powers to conduct stop and searches.

The force said: “If anyone has any information or saw what happened, they should contact 101 quoting 380 of 12 June. You can also report information to us anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

