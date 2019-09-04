Teen thugs from Luton jailed after stabbing cyclist on Dunstable High Street as he travelled home from work

Three teenage thugs have been jailed for a combined total of 36 years after stabbing a cyclist on Dunstable high Street as he travelled home from work.

On January 4, the victim was stabbed outside a takeaway in High Street North after he was asked if he wanted to buy cannabis, and refused.

Leonardo Pasha and Tosian Reynolds

When emergency services arrived, he had lost a large amount of blood and was taken to hospital where he had emergency surgery.

The force’s Boson team, dedicated to tackling gun and gang activity, were able to recover CCTV footage from the takeaway, and arrested and charged the three teenagers, who are members of a Luton-based gang.

Today (Wednesday) at Luton Crown Court, they were jailed for their roles in the attack.

A 17-year-old boy from Luton, who was 16 at the time of the offence, was jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of attempted murder at a trial in July.

Tosain Reynolds, 18, of Kendal Close, Luton, was sentenced to 11 years after being found guilty of attempted murder at the same trial.

Leonardo Pasha, 19, of Teesdale, Luton, was jailed for ten years after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

All three also received a further two years to run concurrently, for possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Detective Inspector Aaron Kiff, from the force’s Boson team, said: “The sentences received by the three boys reflect the seriousness of the incident that took place, and I hope the victim now feels safe knowing that they are behind bars and cannot target anyone else.

“I also hope that the lengthy sentences show other young people that any acts of violence will be dealt with seriously.

"These teenagers will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars, missing milestones that their peers will be experiencing, and growing up without the independence that many teenagers take for granted.

"Their actions have cost them their freedom, potentially their future and could have caused the victim to lose his life.”