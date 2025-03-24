Teenage boy seriously injured after bus crash in Luton
A teenager from Luton has been left with serious injuries to his leg after a crash involving a bus.
Police were called to the crash, which involved a blue Volvo bus, in Barnfield Avenue at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 18.
PC Joe Massey said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw this incident to come forward.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area who might have dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information can report online here or by calling 101 quoting incident 335 of 18 March.