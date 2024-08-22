Bedfordshire Police King Charles III badge. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A teenage boy was stabbed by two masked men in a robbery in Luton last night (Wednesday).

The robbery happened on George Street just after 10.30pm.

The suspects, described as two men wearing balaclavas and riding e-scooters, fled with the victim’s phone and jacket towards Chapel Street.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with a stab wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Kim Caddy from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has information to come forward so we can establish the circumstances around this incident.

“We are keen to identify those responsible for this and information from the community could be vital in helping us do so.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the online reporting tool or by calling 101, quoting reference number 427 of 21 August.