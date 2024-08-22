Teenage boy stabbed by masked attackers in Luton robbery
The robbery happened on George Street just after 10.30pm.
The suspects, described as two men wearing balaclavas and riding e-scooters, fled with the victim’s phone and jacket towards Chapel Street.
Police say the victim was taken to hospital with a stab wound.
Detective Inspector Kim Caddy from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has information to come forward so we can establish the circumstances around this incident.
“We are keen to identify those responsible for this and information from the community could be vital in helping us do so.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the online reporting tool or by calling 101, quoting reference number 427 of 21 August.