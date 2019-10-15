Teenage boy stabbed in Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was stabbed in Riddy Lane, Luton, yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called at approximately 4.50pm on Monday, October 14, after a teenage boy was stabbed, sustaining serious injuries.

Crime

He was transported to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are investigating the incident and are working on establishing the circumstances surrounding it.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or any suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident 319 of 14 October.