Teenage boy tried to rob couple walking through Luton underpass

Olivia Preston
Published 1st Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT
The Langley Street underpass. Picture: Google MapsThe Langley Street underpass. Picture: Google Maps
A teenage boy tried to rob a couple as they walked through an underpass in Luton.

On Thursday, November 23, at around 12pm a couple were approached by the teen – believed to be around 14 or 15 – in the underpass on Langley Street.

He is described as white and was wearing a grey hoodie and tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable Monika Gladysz, investigating the case, said: “This was an unnerving and unprovoked incident and we are keen to identify the suspect. We believe the suspect fled the scene on foot and the suspect was with another young man who was riding a bike. If you were around the area and saw anyone matching this description, please get in touch.”

If you have any information call 101 or report online here quoting 40/63782/23.