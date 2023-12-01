Teenage boy tried to rob couple walking through Luton underpass
A teenage boy tried to rob a couple as they walked through an underpass in Luton.
On Thursday, November 23, at around 12pm a couple were approached by the teen – believed to be around 14 or 15 – in the underpass on Langley Street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He is described as white and was wearing a grey hoodie and tracksuit bottoms.
Detective Constable Monika Gladysz, investigating the case, said: “This was an unnerving and unprovoked incident and we are keen to identify the suspect. We believe the suspect fled the scene on foot and the suspect was with another young man who was riding a bike. If you were around the area and saw anyone matching this description, please get in touch.”
If you have any information call 101 or report online here quoting 40/63782/23.