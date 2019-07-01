Teenage girl threatened with knife by attempted robber on Luton pathway

A teenage girl suffered a harrowing ordeal in Luton after she was threatened with a knife by a would-be robber last week.

The victim was walking along a pathway from Links Way towards Kelling Close, near Warden Hill play ground, on Tuesday, June 25.

Part of the pathway connecting Links Way with Kelling Close

At around 7.50am, she was approached by the suspect.

The man threatened her with a knife and demanded that she hand over her phone.

A man who was walking a dog in the area at the time then appears to have scared the offender off.

The suspect is described as black or mixed race, of stocky build and in his late 30s.

He was 6’, bald and wearing a black jacket. His ear was pierced and he had a cross tattooed on the right hand side of his neck.

Detective Constable Tracey Joyce, investigating, said: “It is extremely concerning that someone has targeted a young girl who was walking on their own.

“If anyone was in the area at the time or has any other information that can help with our enquiries, please get in contact with us.

“I would be particularly keen to trace the dog walker to see if they have any further information which could help us track down the man responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or visit the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting reference 40/36139/19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.