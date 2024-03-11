Teenager arrested after car crashes into wall on Luton street

By Olivia Preston
Published 11th Mar 2024, 16:26 GMT
The aftermath of the crash. Picture: Angela Collins

A teenage boy has been arrested after a car crashed into a wall on a Luton road.

The crash, involving a blue BMW, happened on Littlefield Road at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, March 5.

Bedfordshire Police said: “A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and was released pending further information whilst enquiries continue. Anyone with information can report it via our website quoting reference 248 of 5 March.”