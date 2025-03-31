Teenager arrested and police step up stop and searches after shots fired in Luton

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Police have been given increased powers to stop and search in Luton after shots were fired over the weekend.

It comes after gunshots were fired following an armed clash between around 20 people in the Moakes area at around 4.50pm on Friday, March 28.

The increased powers are in place for Marsh Farm, Hockwell Ring and Lewsey Farm, including: Barton Road, Sundon Road, Woodside Link, Poynters Road, Leagrave High Street, Bramingham Road, Icknield Way and all roads and areas within

The order is in place until 6.35pm on Monday, March 31, but could be extended as police review the situation.

A teenage boy, who was treated for suspected stab wounds, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Investigators found a vehicle had been shot at in Sylam Close and arrested another teenage boy on suspicion of firearms offences, who is in police custody for questioning.

The suspects are described as around 20 men and boys aged between 16 and 25, believed to be of Black heritage and who were dressed in black clothing with balaclavas and gloves. Some were riding e-bikes.

Detective Inspector Adam Butt from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We are following multiple lines of enquiry to piece together the events of this incident, and are keen to hear from anyone with information, doorbell or dashcam footage, particularly in the Vadis Close, Sylam Close and the Moakes areas, that could support our investigation.

“Officers have increased their patrols in the area to help reassure residents and deter further activity.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online at quoting Operation Taut.