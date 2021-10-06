Teenager assaulted and man threatened with being stabbed in Luton incidents

Police say they are keeping an open mind about whether two violent incidents in Luton are linked as they appeal for help to solve the crimes.

The first incident took place last Tuesday (September 28 ) on Falconers Road between 8am and 8.30am.

The victim, a teenage boy, was approached by a man wearing an all black jacket, trousers shoes and a balaclava. He attempted to rob the boy of his belongings, but when realising the victim did not have anything to hand over, he assaulted him, causing minor injuries.

Did you witness the attacks?

The offender is described as black, 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build, thought to be in his early 20s.

In the second incident, on Thursday (September 30), a man was approached as he walked down the alleyway beside Sainsbury’s in Quantock Rise and threatened that he would be stabbed unless he withdrew his money from the cash machine.

The offender is described as a black man, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and wearing a black puffer jacket.

Detective Constable Asim Warraich, investigating, said: “These offences took in broad daylight and will understandably be of great concern to local residents, but we are keeping an open mind as to whether they are linked.

“Robbery and violence of this nature is something we take extremely seriously and I am hopeful that given the time of day of both of these attacks, someone may have seen someone matching this description in the area or have some information which could help us in our efforts to trace the person or people responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or via the online reporting centre, quoting the crime reference 40/51653/21 for Tuesday’s offence, and 40/52046/21 for the incident on Thursday.