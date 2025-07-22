Teenager assaulted as two men steal e-scooter in Luton
A teenage boy was assaulted in Luton as two men stole his e-scooter.
The victim was approached by two men as he left Putteridge Bury at around 6pm on Wednesday, July 16.
Police say one of the men assaulted the teenager before taking his e-scooter.
Both suspects, who are described as black and between the ages of 20 and 25, left on the e-scooter via Edgewood Drive.
If you have information, contact police online or on 101 quoting 368 of 16 July.