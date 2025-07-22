Teenager assaulted as two men steal e-scooter in Luton

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A teenage boy was assaulted in Luton as two men stole his e-scooter.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was approached by two men as he left Putteridge Bury at around 6pm on Wednesday, July 16.

Police say one of the men assaulted the teenager before taking his e-scooter.

Both suspects, who are described as black and between the ages of 20 and 25, left on the e-scooter via Edgewood Drive.

If you have information, contact police online or on 101 quoting 368 of 16 July.