Teenager charged with murder over fatal Luton stabbing of Humza Hussain

A teenage boy has been charged with murder following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Luton.

Humza Hussain, 16, from Luton, died following the incident in Stoneygate Road on Tuesday afternoon (June 8).

A post mortem carried out on Thursday (June 10) established that he died from stab wounds.

Victim Humza Hussain

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to the incident.

This morning (Sunday) a 16-year-old boy from Luton was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. He continues to be detained by police ahead of a court appearance this week.

The second teenager was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been released on bail.

Anyone with information about the incident, particularly anyone who has recorded dash cam or other camera footage from Stoneygate Road between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday, is asked to contact the police on 101 or via Bedfordshire.police.uk Please quote Operation Alstroemeria.