Teenager 'critical' following stabbing involving masked men in Luton park

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Luton's Wardown Park yesterday (Monday), which left a teenager with serious injuries, are appealing for information to help find the perpetrators.

Officers were called at around 3.15pm to the incident in the park, which happened close to New Bedford Road.

Emergency services attended and the victim – a man in his late teens – was taken to hospital, where he currently remains in a critical, but stable condition.

The stabbing took place in Wardown Park

It is believed that there are four suspects, all men and wearing dark clothing and masks.

The first is described as tall and slim with dark skin and was wearing a black hoody with his hood up.

The second is also described as tall, but of a larger build, and was wearing a black Nike jacket with white stripes.

The third is described as short and slim, with light skin and short brown hair.

The fourth is also described as short and slim, had his hood up and is believed to be Asian.

Detective Inspector Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire Police Crime Investigation Department, said: “Knife-related crime has no place in our society, and I am appalled by this violent attack in a public area at a busy time of the day.

“We are doing all we can to find those responsible so we are appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Any information will help us with our enquiries and with your help we can bring these perpetrators to justice.

“There are a number of ways information can be submitted, such as by calling 101 or visiting the Bedfordshire Police website or by contacting the charity Crimestoppers, which is completely anonymous.”

If you have information or footage relating to this incident, or if you know someone who carries a knife or other weapon, please report it via the Bedfordshire Police website beds.police.uk quoting reference 40/11761/22 or by calling 101. Crimestoppers can be contacted via its website or by calling 0800 555 111.