Teenager robbed in Luton by masked gang wielding samurai sword and baton

Police are investigating after a teenager was robbed in Luton by a gang wielding a samurai sword and baton.

The robbery took place at around 4.50pm on Friday, January 3, near the gate leading to Challney Park in Addington Way.

Addington Way

The boy was attacked by three young men armed with a samurai sword and a baton, before they took his mobile phone, the coat he was wearing, a power bank charger, cash and a leather bag.

One of the offenders was described as Asian, around 5”10’, slim build, wearing a hockey style mask which was black with a red cross across the whole of the mask and a navy blue Nike tracksuit. The jacket had a white Nike logo across the chest, with a dark Nike tick inside of the writing. The tracksuit bottoms have the Nike writing going down the leg.

Another offender was also described as Asian, around 5”10’, skinny build, wearing a black hoodie and a black balaclava.

Investigating officer Hardeep Wheeler said: “This was clearly a terrifying incident for the victim involved. We do not tolerate violence of this nature in our county and we are looking for any witnesses to come forward or anyone with any information.

"It was a busy time in the afternoon and we are hoping there will have been people who may have seen something.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact 101 or report online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting reference 40/543/20.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.