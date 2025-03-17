Teenager seriously injured after being hit by car in Luton
A teenager was hit by a car in Luton last week and police are asking for witnesses to come forward.
The crash happened on Old Bedford Road at around 3.50pm on Monday, March 10.
A 17-year-old boy was struck by a small dark coloured vehicle and was left with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries near Wardown Park.
The driver stopped at the scene briefly, but left without providing any details.
Bedfordshire Police said: “We would like the driver or anyone who witnessed the incident to please get in touch. You can contact us online via https://orlo.uk/l488b quoting reference 1564778 of 10 March.”