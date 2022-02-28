Teenager suffers potentially life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Luton park

A teenager has sustained what are believed to be life-threatening injuries during a stabbing in a Luton Park.

Beds Police say they are currently at the scene of the incident in Wardown Park after being called at around 3.15pm today (Monday) to a report that a teenager had been stabbed.

A spokesman said: "The victim has been taken to hospital with injuries currently believed to be life threatening."

Police called to Wardown Park this afternoon