Teenager suffers potentially life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Luton park

Police called to Wardown Park this afternoon

By Steve Sims
Monday, 28th February 2022, 5:39 pm
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 5:40 pm

A teenager has sustained what are believed to be life-threatening injuries during a stabbing in a Luton Park.

Beds Police say they are currently at the scene of the incident in Wardown Park after being called at around 3.15pm today (Monday) to a report that a teenager had been stabbed.

A spokesman said: "The victim has been taken to hospital with injuries currently believed to be life threatening."

Anyone with information is asked to report online at https://orlo.uk/23udO or call us on 101 quoting reference 288 of 28 February.