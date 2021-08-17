Teenager taken to hospital after being stabbed in the leg in Luton

Police are investigating after a teenage boy was stabbed in the leg in Luton.

The boy was walking in a wooded area along Vauxhall Way just before 3pm on Wednesday, August 11, when he was approached by two men wearing scarves who stabbed him in the leg.

The boy attended hospital where fortunately his injuries were found not to be serious.

Crime

One of the men is described at six foot tall and chubby, and was wearing a green coat and medical glove.

The second is described at 5ft 11ins’, wearing a black Nike tracksuit, black gloves and a black balaclava.

PC Jas Chaggar from Bedfordshire Police said: “At the moment the details surrounding this incident are unclear so we are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“We would also ask people to check any dash cam footage in case it has captured something that could be of interest to our case.

“Anyone in the area at the time who could help us establish the circumstances is asked to call us on 101.”

If you have any information about this incident, call police on 101 or visit the Bedfordshire Police website, and quote refence 367 of 11 August.