Teenager taken to hospital after e-scooter and van crash in Dunstable
Police are appealing for witnesses
A teenager was taken to hospital on Easter Sunday after a van and e-scooter collided in Dunstable.
On April 9, officers were called to reports of a crash near the White Lion Retail Park at around 10.15am. A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries.Sergeant Mark Casey said: “We are following lines of enquiry and would like to find out more about this incident. If you witnessed, it or have dash cam footage of the vehicles involved before or during the incident please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online here, quoting reference number 122 of 9 April.