Teenager threatened with knife at Luton recreational ground
A teenage boy was assaulted and threatened with a knife at a Luton recreation ground on Saturday.
The incident happened at around 3.30pm on March 16 when three men approached the victim near the basketball court in the Manor Road Recreational Ground.
Two of them pushed him over, threatened him with a knife and demanded that he give them his phone and money.
All three suspects are either in their late teens or early 20s; two are described as being of Black heritage and were wearing a balaclava and all black clothing. Both were carrying a small knife. The third stood further back from the others and was also wearing a balaclava and all black clothing.
If you have any information, report online quoting reference 362 of 16 March.