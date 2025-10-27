Teenager threatened with knife in Luton robbery

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:18 GMT
A gang of four threatened to stab a teenage boy if he didn’t hand over his phone and jacket in a Luton robbery.

The boy was walking down Althorp Road in Biscot between 7pm and 7.30pm on Saturday (October 25) when the four male suspects approached him and threatened him.

Two of the suspects are described as south Asian heritage, tall, and were wearing black tops, black puffa jackets with the hoods up.

The third suspect is described as Black, 5ft 9ins, skinny build, and was wearing a black top and bottoms, black windbreaker with the hood up and a black balaclava.

The fourth suspect is described as mixed-heritage and was wearing a black windbreaker with the hood up, a black balaclava and grey jogging bottoms.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to report online here or call 101 quoting reference 437 of the 25 October.”

