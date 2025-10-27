Teenager threatened with knife in Luton robbery

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A gang of four threatened to stab a teenage boy if he didn’t hand over his phone and jacket in a Luton robbery.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy was walking down Althorp Road in Biscot between 7pm and 7.30pm on Saturday (October 25) when the four male suspects approached him and threatened him.

Two of the suspects are described as south Asian heritage, tall, and were wearing black tops, black puffa jackets with the hoods up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third suspect is described as Black, 5ft 9ins, skinny build, and was wearing a black top and bottoms, black windbreaker with the hood up and a black balaclava.

The fourth suspect is described as mixed-heritage and was wearing a black windbreaker with the hood up, a black balaclava and grey jogging bottoms.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to report online here or call 101 quoting reference 437 of the 25 October.”