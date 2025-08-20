Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Luton on Monday in which two teenage boys were robbed and assaulted

Two teenage boys were assaulted, and one had an electric scooter stolen, after they were surrounded by a large group of males in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the incident which took place in St George’s Square at around 4.45pm on Monday August 18.

The males, who are believed to be aged between 15 and 20, surrounded the victims, who were riding an electric scooter and bicycle respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both were assaulted, before one had an electric scooter stolen, which one of the offenders then rode away on.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, and has information or footage of what happened, to come forward.

Anyone with information can call the 101 number or report information through the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting the reference number 40/47832/25.