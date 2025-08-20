Teenagers assaulted and robbed after being surrounded by large group of males in Luton

By Neil Shefferd
Published 20th Aug 2025, 11:53 BST
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Luton on Monday in which two teenage boys were robbed and assaultedplaceholder image
Two teenage boys were assaulted, and one had an electric scooter stolen, after they were surrounded by a large group of males in Luton.

Police are investigating the incident which took place in St George’s Square at around 4.45pm on Monday August 18.

The males, who are believed to be aged between 15 and 20, surrounded the victims, who were riding an electric scooter and bicycle respectively.

Both were assaulted, before one had an electric scooter stolen, which one of the offenders then rode away on.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, and has information or footage of what happened, to come forward.

Anyone with information can call the 101 number or report information through the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting the reference number 40/47832/25.

