The scene of the stabbing in Sundon Park. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Two teenagers have been convicted of murder after being involved in a double stabbing, killing a man and leaving a woman with life-changing injuries.

The 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted last week at Guildford Crown Court in connection with the murder of 38-year-old Omar Khan, who was stabbed to death last September.

Just before 2am on Saturday, September 16, emergency services were called to Tenth Avenue, in Sundon Park. Mr Khan was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later. He had been fatally stabbed in the abdomen, and had injuries to his arm and back.

The surviving victim was taken to hospital and underwent surgery for her life-changing injuries.

During the trial, the court heard how Mr Khan and the woman had gone to meet the teenagers in Sundon Park Parade. Minutes later the two boys were seen running from the scene.

Using CCTV footage, phone evidence and forensics, detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit linked the boys to the crime. They were both also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

One of them pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place before the trial started. They both admitted to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and one admitted to being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

They will be sentenced in May.

Major Crime Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, who led the investigation, said: “The violent death of a man, and two teenagers now facing life imprisonment for his murder, is incredibly tragic.

“Carrying a knife is a choice with potentially devastating and irreversible consequences, impacting not just those directly involved but also their families, friends and the community as a whole.”