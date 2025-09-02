Teens arrested on suspicion of murder after Luton stabbing

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Luton at the weekend.

A boy and a girl, both aged 17, are in custody after the death of a man in Humberstone Road.

Officers were called at 6.02pm on Sunday to reports of a fight between two men and a woman.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges said: “We are working hard to establish the events that led to this altercation and the loss of a young man’s life.

“Our investigation will continue and are asking that anyone who has information about the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from around the time and location of the incident is asked to contact us via 101 quoting Op Farnix.”

Alternatively, you can report to us anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.