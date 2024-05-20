Teens jailed for life after stabbing man to death in Luton
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday (May 17), Umer Choudhury, 18, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons were sentenced for the murder of 38-year-old Omar Khan
Mr Khan was fatally stabbed near a parade of shops in Sundon Park last September. A second victim was left with life-changing injuries after the attack.
Choudhury, of Tulip Close, Luton, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and will serve a minimum term of 18 years behind bars.
He was also sentenced to six and a half years for causing grievous bodily harm and two years and nine months for drug offences, to run at the same time.
The 17-year-old was given a life sentence for murder with a minimum term of 20 years.
He was also sentenced to seven and a half years for causing grievous bodily harm and two years for drug offences, to run at the same time.