Teens seriously injured in Luton park stabbing during Eid celebrations

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Two teenage boys were seriously injured while celebrating Eid at an event in a Luton park.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police we re called to Stockwood Park just after 6.30pm on Friday, June 6.

Inspire FM held a special three-day event in the park to mark Eid al-Adha last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teens were found near the Farley Hill entrance with stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Bedfordshire Police said: “One person has been arrested whilst enquiries are ongoing. This is believed to be an isolated incident without further risk to the public, a strong police presence will remain at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 – quoting Operation Spinnaker.