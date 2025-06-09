Teens seriously injured in Luton park stabbing during Eid celebrations
Police we re called to Stockwood Park just after 6.30pm on Friday, June 6.
Inspire FM held a special three-day event in the park to mark Eid al-Adha last week.
The teens were found near the Farley Hill entrance with stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Bedfordshire Police said: “One person has been arrested whilst enquiries are ongoing. This is believed to be an isolated incident without further risk to the public, a strong police presence will remain at the scene.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 – quoting Operation Spinnaker.