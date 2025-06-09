Teens seriously injured in Luton park stabbing during Eid celebrations

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:40 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia PrestonBedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
Two teenage boys were seriously injured while celebrating Eid at an event in a Luton park.

Police we re called to Stockwood Park just after 6.30pm on Friday, June 6.

Inspire FM held a special three-day event in the park to mark Eid al-Adha last week.

The teens were found near the Farley Hill entrance with stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Bedfordshire Police said: “One person has been arrested whilst enquiries are ongoing. This is believed to be an isolated incident without further risk to the public, a strong police presence will remain at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 – quoting Operation Spinnaker.

