'Terrifying' robbery in Marsh Farm after masked gang puts knife to victim's throat

A man was left traumatised after a "terrifying" robbery in Luton in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in the alleyway between Thricknell Close and Thrales Close in Marsh Farm at around 1am.

The alleyway seen from Thricknells Close

A group of friends was walking through the alley when they were approached by a large group of men, who told one victim to give them everything he had.

One of the offenders put a knife to the victim’s throat.

The offenders then took the victim’s wallet, watch, ring, bracelet and car keys and asked him where his car was. Four of the offenders then got into the victim’s car and drove away towards Bramingham Road.

The group comprised approximately 12 to 15 young men, believed to be around 18 years of age. The group were described as being a mix of white and black men, all wearing balaclavas and dark clothes.

Investigation Officer Gillian Cook-Smith, investigating the incident, said: “This must have been an extremely terrifying experience for the unsuspecting victims. We are keen to speak to anyone who might have any information about this incident or saw large group of people in this area at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IO Cook-Smith through the force's online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/46757/19.