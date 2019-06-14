The 14 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Luton in 2019 - revealed by police
The Luton streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 57 anti-social behaviour reports in Luton. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Shopping Area
There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour in or near a shopping area close to Luton Mall.