The 14 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Luton in 2019 - revealed by police

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 57 anti-social behaviour reports in Luton. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour in or near a shopping area close to Luton Mall.

1. Shopping Area

There were six reports of anti-social behaviour on or near New Bedford Road.

2. New Bedford Road

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour in or near a pedestrian subway close to Guildford Street.

3. Pedestrian Subway

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour in or near a shopping area close to George Street.

4. Shopping Area

Page 1 of 4