From left: Giselle Prosper, Juliana Falcon and Kyle Prosper. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A judge has called for the Luton community to honour three members of the same family who were murdered at their home.

Speaking as she sentenced 19-year-old Nicholas Prosper, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the deaths of Julianna Falcon, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13 were “almost certain to have saved the lives of many children.”

She added: “The community owes them its gratitude and their memory should be honoured."

Their family paid tribute in a statement that read: “We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones and are horrified to hear what Nicholas had planned. He had completely isolated himself from us over the past year, and we had no knowledge of his intentions.

“We now see the deaths of Juliana, my son Kyle, and daughter Giselle had much more meaning and importance. Their deaths and the fast response of Bedfordshire Police stopped any other family in the community going through pain we have suffered.

“For now, we would ask people to remember Juliana, Kyle, and Giselle for the people they were.

“Julie was a strong, loving mother to her four children who were her absolute world. In her spare time, she was a keen athlete and enjoyed raising money for charity.

“Kyle was a kind and funny young man who loved football and boxing. He was a big talent with massive potential.

“Giselle was a beautiful soul and caring young girl with an infectious smile. She was also an exceptional pupil at school and was loved dearly by her friends.

“We would like to thank the police for their thorough investigation and for supporting us through this difficult time. We would also like to thank the wider community who have been tremendously supportive and generous with donations to help with funeral arrangements.

“We know that this awful incident has affected others as well as ourselves, but we now want to be able to grieve and to try to move on as a family in private.”

Bedfordshire Police will have officers patrolling areas around schools in the coming days and concerned parents are encouraged to speak to them.

The leader of Luton Borough Council has also vowed to never forget their names.

Speaking outside Luton Crown Court, Hazel Simmons MBE said: “First and foremost, I want us all to remember and honour the three victims of this heartbreaking tragedy: Juliana Falcon, Kyle Prosper, and Giselle Prosper. Their lives, full of promise and love, were taken far too soon. Let us always say their names, cherishing their memories and the impact they had on those around them."

The leader explained that support is available to anyone who has been affected by their deaths and that this was also being given to those at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School - the intended target for a school shooting.

She said that she was grateful to Bedfordshire Police’s “swift response” preventing the harrowing plan from being carried out.

She added: “In the darkest of times, Luton communities find light in the way we come together, support one another, and extend kindness in ways both big and small. Let us hold on to that spirit of generosity and compassion in the days ahead, as we mourn, heal, and honour the memories of Juliana, Kyle, and Giselle. They will never be forgotten.”

This message was echoed by Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy, who also spoke on the steps of the court.

He said: “I want to finish by reminding you all of those who lost their lives on the 13th September 2024: Juliana Falcon and her children, Kyle and Giselle Prosper.

“It is their names we should remember and pay tribute to for the bravery they showed in those unimaginable final moments. We should not be remembering the person who took their lives.

> A Wellbeing Hub at Unity Hall, Arrow Close, Marsh Farm, has been set up for anyone in the wider community who is struggling to cope following recent events. This will run from March 19 to 21 between 9.30am and 3pm.

After these times, Mind BLMK have Recovery Lounge drop ins across Bedfordshire, open from 5pm to 11pm. You can find details of the Recovery Lounges and other local mental health and wellbeing support on the Mind BLMK website.