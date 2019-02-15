There were 141 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Luton town centre.

These are the 10 areas with the highest reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Luton - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of violent crime and sexual offences across the city.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of violent crime and sexual offences for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 422 reports of violent crime and sexual offences. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

There were 38 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Montrose Avenue area.

1. Montrose Avenue area - 38

There were 38 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Montrose Avenue area.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
There were a total of 422 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Luton in December 2018
There were a total of 422 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Luton in December 2018
Staff
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
There were 33 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Crescent Road area.

3. Crescent Road area - 33

There were 33 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Crescent Road area.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were 32 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the High Town area.

4. High Town area - 32

There were 32 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the High Town area.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3