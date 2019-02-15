These are the 10 areas with the highest reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Luton - how does your area compare?

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of violent crime and sexual offences for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 422 reports of violent crime and sexual offences. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Montrose Avenue area - 38 There were 38 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Montrose Avenue area.

There were a total of 422 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Luton in December 2018

3. Crescent Road area - 33 There were 33 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Crescent Road area.

4. High Town area - 32 There were 32 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the High Town area.

