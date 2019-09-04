There have been 93 of theft from person incidents in Luton between January and July 2019

These are the 14 Luton streets where thefts are most common

The Luton streets with the most reports of ‘theft from person crimes’ in the last seven months have been revealed by police.

According to police data, there have been a total of 93 of these incidents in Luton between January and July 2019. These are the 14 Luton streets which experienced the highest frequency of theft from person crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Luton Mall

There were 24 theft from person crimes on or near Luton Mall between January and July 2019
2. Chapel Street

There were seven theft from person crimes on or near Chapel Street between January and July 2019
3. George Street

There were seven theft from person crimes on or near George Street between January and July 2019
4. Dunstable Road

There were five theft from person crimes on or near Dunstable Road between January and July 2019
