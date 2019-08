These figures are based on crimes made from April to June 2019, the latest information available. In this period there were a total of 539 anti-social behaviour crimes across Luton. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Dunstable Road There were 21 anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Dunstable Road Google other Buy a Photo

2. Chapel Street There were 17 anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Chapel Street Google other Buy a Photo

3. New Bedford Road There were 16 anti-social behaviour crimes on or near New Bedford Road Google other Buy a Photo

4. Old Bedford Road There were 13 anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Old Bedford Road Google other Buy a Photo

View more