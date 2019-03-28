There were a total of 64 burglary reports in Luton in January 2019

These are the 6 most targeted streets in Luton for burglaries in 2019

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglaries across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 64 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

There were 14 reports of burglary in the Luton town centre area

1. Luton town centre

There were 10 reports of burglary in the Talbot Road area

2. Talbot Road

There were eight reports of burglary in the Bury Park area

3. Bury Park

There were six reports of burglary in the Dallow Road area

4. Dallow Road

