These are the 6 most targeted streets in Luton for burglaries in 2019

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglaries across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 64 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Luton town centre There were 14 reports of burglary in the Luton town centre area

2. Talbot Road There were 10 reports of burglary in the Talbot Road area

3. Bury Park There were eight reports of burglary in the Bury Park area

4. Dallow Road There were six reports of burglary in the Dallow Road area

