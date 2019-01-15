These are the Bedfordshire roads police will focus speed traps on as part of two week crackdown on dangerous drivers

Police have revealed a list of roads they intend to target in Bedfordshire as part of a two week crackdown on speeding drivers.

The campaign will see officers from the BCH Road Policing Unit will dedicate all available patrols, which are not responding to emergency calls, to enforce safe speeds in known problem areas. The campaign will also look to raise awareness of the potentially fatal consequences of driving at an inappropriate or illegal speed through an online campaign. BCH Roads Policing Sergeant Ian Manley said: “We have established a list of collision hotspots which we will focus on in an attempt to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads. Year after year we deliver the same messages to slow down, in the hope that one day we won’t have to deliver heart-breaking news to families." Another of the planned tools to be utilised in the campaign is the unmarked HGV tractor unit, which will operate throughout BCH during the campaign.Sgt Manley said: “Speeding is proven to be one of the leading causes of collisions so we will continue to do all we can to prevent offences where possible and prosecute those who choose to speed.”

