These are the streets in Luton with the most reported muggings in the last year

Between 2018 and 2019 more than 100 muggings were reported across Luton.

These are the streets where the most thefts from a person were reported, according to data from the police.uk website. Latest figures are for reported crimes on or near to the streets listed between June 2018 and May 2019.

2 muggings reported on or near this street last year.

1. Ashburnham Road

2 muggings reported on or near this street last year.

2. Bridge Street

3 muggings reported on or near this street last year.

3. Midland Road

2 muggings reported on or near this street last year.

4. Portland Road

