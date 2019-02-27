These are the worst anti social behaviour hotspots in Luton - how does your area compare?

The worst hotspots for reports of anti social behaviour in Luton have been revealed.

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of anti social behaviour for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 140 reports of anti social behaviour. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Luton Mall area - 51 There were 51 reports of anti social behaviour in the Luton Mall area in December 2018.

2. Luton town centre - 26 There were 26 reports of anti social behaviour in the Luton town centre area in December 2018.

3. New Bedford Road area - 16 There were 16 reports of anti social behaviour in the New Bedford Road area in December 2018.

4. Crescent Rise area - 9 There were nine reports of anti social behaviour in the Crescent Rise area in December 2018.

