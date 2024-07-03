A Toyota Hilux

Owners of Toyota Hilux vehicles are being urged to take extra security precautions after a spate of thefts in and around Luton.

Police are investigating 11 incidents with the majority of Toyotas being broken into and stolen in the early hours of the morning.

Owners are being urged – where possible – to park their cars on driveways, in well-lit areas or where they are covered by CCTV. Extra security such as immobilisers or steering locks could also help deter thieves, along with lockable covers for diagnostic ports on newer models.

