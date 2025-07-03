Third cannabis factory uncovered along same Luton road

Cannabis factory. Luton Community Policing Team

Officers in Luton have discovered another cannabis factory on the same road – three weeks after two were already found there.

On June 10, officers carried out the raid on a Dunsmore Road property and found it was filled with cannabis plants.

They searched the home and found another factory next door.

And this week, officers raided another property along the street in Farley Hill to find yet another cannabis factory.

The force said: “Cannabis cultivation is a criminal offence, and if you have anything to report to us, you can do so via emailing [email protected] or reporting it anonymously via Crime Stoppers.”