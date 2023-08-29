News you can trust since 1891
Third person charged with murder over stabbing of Luton teenager Derrick Kinyua

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have previously been charged with murder
Published 29th Aug 2023
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST
Derrick KinyuaDerrick Kinyua
A third person has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Luton.

Malcolm Mangawa, 23, of Upwell Road, Luton, was arrested last week and will appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday) charged with the murder of Derrick Kinyua.

Mr Kinyua, 19, (pictured) was stabbed following a fight on the junction of Hitchin Road and Hucklesby Way in April. He died in hospital.

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have previously been charged with murder in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information can call 101 or report online quoting Operation Syphon. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org