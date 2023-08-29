Third person charged with murder over stabbing of Luton teenager Derrick Kinyua

Derrick Kinyua

A third person has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Luton.

Malcolm Mangawa, 23, of Upwell Road, Luton, was arrested last week and will appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday) charged with the murder of Derrick Kinyua.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Kinyua, 19, (pictured) was stabbed following a fight on the junction of Hitchin Road and Hucklesby Way in April. He died in hospital.

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have previously been charged with murder in connection to the incident.