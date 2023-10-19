Third teenager charged with murder of Luton 16-year-old Ashraf Habimana

Two other 17-year-olds have already been charged

A police car at the scene on Nunnery Lane, inset: Ashraf Habimana. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A third teenager has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Luton.

The 17-year-old boy from Luton was yesterday (Wednesday) charged with murder, attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of a bladed article in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Ashraf Habimana.

Two other 17-year-old boys have already been charged with murder, attempted murder and violent disorder in connection to the incident in Nunnery Lane on Friday, September 29, where another teenage boy was also seriously injured.

Detectives continue to carry out enquiries.

Detective Inspector Graham Newton, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We can all play our part in tackling knife crime and getting justice for Ashraf and his family. If you have any information which can help with our enquiries, no matter how small, please report it.”