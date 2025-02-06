"This is the worst case I have dealt with": Luton predator jailed for sexually abusing children

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 12:16 BST
Damian Schisnach. Picture: Beds Policeplaceholder image
Damian Schisnach. Picture: Beds Police
A ‘sexual predator’ from Luton has been jailed after admitting to abusing four children.

On the first day of his trial in October, 38-year-old Damian Schisnach admitted to the eight charges against him.

Most Popular

These charges, which included rape, sexual assault, taking and making indecent images of children and causing and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, related to four different victims; both male and female, who he abused over a three-year period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Schisnach, of Ferrars Close, Luton, was jailed for 21 years and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Detective Constable Lesley Waring from Bedfordshire Police said: “Schisnach is a sexual predator. His offending spanned several years and was identified due to the brave victims coming forward.

“This is the worst case of child abuse I have dealt with, and I commend the victims and their families for having the strength to come forward. I have seen first-hand the devastation and trauma that this type of crime causes to families and so thanks to the evidence, he had no choice but to plead guilty on the first day of the trial.

“We work hard to tackle all forms of abuse against children and would urge anyone who has concerns that a child is being sexually abused, or has been a victim themselves, no matter how long ago, to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our specialist teams carry out many investigations like this one and have successfully brought many perpetrators to justice, whilst ensuring the victim has the support they need.

“Please remember it’s never too late to speak out. When you are ready, our officers are there to listen and your voice will be heard.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice