The fake cigarettes and illegal vapes taken from the shop. Picture: Luton Council

Around 4,000 non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes have been seized from a shop in Luton by Trading Standards.

A shop in the town centre – which the council says it is unable to name for legal reasons – was raided last week (December 20) by Trading Standards and Bedfordshire Police. The fake cigarettes and tobacco were discovered along with illegal vapes in the flat upstairs – with the products having an estimated market value of £50,000.

Cllr Maria Lovell, portfolio holder responsible for Trading Standards, said: “The sale of illicit tobacco, vape pens and shisha is often linked to wider organised criminal activity, so we have good reason to be vigilant. It is also putting people’s health at risk, which is particularly concerning as illicit vape pens and tobacco are often being sold to school children under 18, which is also illegal”.