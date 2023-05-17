News you can trust since 1891
This operation takes the total of illegal vapes found in Luton to more than 11,000

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 17th May 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:56 BST

Around 2,500 illegal disposable vape pens were seized in Luton this month after a raid by Bedfordshire Police.

On May 9, vapes with an estimated value of £17,500 were found in a shop in Bury Park after the force received a tip-off about illicit tobacco and illegal disposable vape pens being stored and sold on the premises.

While no illegal tobacco was discovered, the shop was found to be decanting shisha tobacco into unlabelled plastic pots for retail sale and supply, which is not allowed, after searching the property.

Pictured: The vapes taken by the police and Luton Trading StandardsPictured: The vapes taken by the police and Luton Trading Standards
Luton Trading Standards, which got the warrant for the shop, has since started a campaign to investigate and prosecute those who sell illegal vape pens and tobacco in Luton with over 11,000 taken off the streets so far. Luton Borough Councils says these products are more dangerous than regulated vaping devices and tobacco.

Leader of Luton Council, councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, said the illicit vape pens and tobacco is unfair to honest traders. She explained: “The sale of illicit tobacco, vape pens and shisha is often linked to wider organised criminal activity, so we have good reason to be vigilant.”

Cllr Simmons added: “They also put people’s health at risk, which is particularly concerning when the traders sell to children.”