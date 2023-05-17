Around 2,500 illegal disposable vape pens were seized in Luton this month after a raid by Bedfordshire Police.

On May 9, vapes with an estimated value of £17,500 were found in a shop in Bury Park after the force received a tip-off about illicit tobacco and illegal disposable vape pens being stored and sold on the premises.

While no illegal tobacco was discovered, the shop was found to be decanting shisha tobacco into unlabelled plastic pots for retail sale and supply, which is not allowed, after searching the property.

Pictured: The vapes taken by the police and Luton Trading Standards

Luton Trading Standards, which got the warrant for the shop, has since started a campaign to investigate and prosecute those who sell illegal vape pens and tobacco in Luton with over 11,000 taken off the streets so far. Luton Borough Councils says these products are more dangerous than regulated vaping devices and tobacco.

Leader of Luton Council, councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, said the illicit vape pens and tobacco is unfair to honest traders. She explained: “The sale of illicit tobacco, vape pens and shisha is often linked to wider organised criminal activity, so we have good reason to be vigilant.”

