Three appear in court charged with murder of 33-year-old Luton man

A man and two women have appeared in court today (Friday) charged with the murder of Saul Murray in Luton.

Cleon Brown, 28, of King Edwards Road, South Hackney, Surpreet Dhillon, 35, of Carnarvon Road, London and Temidayo Awe, 20, of Saunders Street, Gillingham, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning and have been remanded in custody until March 15.

The three had been arrested earlier this week as part of an investigation by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit into the death of the 33-year-old, whose body was discovered at an address in New Town Street, Luton, shortly after 5am on Sunday, February 27 .

Saul Murray

A post mortem examination concluded Mr Murray died as a result of blood loss from a knife wound.

Enquiries are still ongoing and anyone with information can contact the investigation team via the police online reporting centre https://www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Boxsky.