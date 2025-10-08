Three arrested after fighting outside Luton college

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Three teenagers have been arrested after fighting outside a college in the town.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Barnfield Avenue, just before 3.10pm on Monday (October 6).

Two 18-year-old women and a 16-year-old were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have been bailed with conditions whilst the investigation continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police said: “Officers from Luton community policing team will be conducting high visibility patrols in the area to engage with the local community.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online or via 101 quoting reference 40/57553/25.”