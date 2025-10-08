Three arrested after fighting outside Luton college

Three teenagers have been arrested after fighting outside a college in the town.

Officers were called to Barnfield Avenue, just before 3.10pm on Monday (October 6).

Two 18-year-old women and a 16-year-old were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have been bailed with conditions whilst the investigation continues.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Officers from Luton community policing team will be conducting high visibility patrols in the area to engage with the local community.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online or via 101 quoting reference 40/57553/25.”

