Three arrested after ‘unprovoked’ machete attack in Luton

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed by a group of men in the centre of Luton.

The victim was found in George Street at around 6pm yesterday (Monday) after a group of armed men were spotted in the area.

He is in hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

Police searched St George’s Square and arrested three men aged 18, 22, and 41. They remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Kim Caddy, said: “This was a violent, unprovoked incident involving weapons described as machetes. At this time of day there were a lot of onlookers and we appreciate the public concern this incident has caused.

“We provided a robust response to the reports received and our community teams are continuing to provide a visible presence in the town today.

“We would urge anyone with any information about the incident to report it to us via our website or on 101, quoting the reference 40/47847/25.”