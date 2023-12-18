Three arrested and knife seized in Luton town centre crackdown
Three people have been arrested and a knife seized as apart of a new project by police in Luton.
Bedfordshire Police officers working on Project Servator have shown up in Luton to speak to people and give reassurance to those out and about this December.
Bedfordshire Police said: “Three people were arrested during our first deployment in the town centre, with a knife also being seized. Project Servator is a policing tactic that aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public.”
The officers involved in the action are specially trained to spot signs that someone may be planning to commit a crime. The teams have popped up in areas at unpredictable times, which the force said creates “difficult environment for criminals to operate in”.