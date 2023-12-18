Uniformed and plain clothes officers have been patrolling the town centre

Officers seen in Luton. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Three people have been arrested and a knife seized as apart of a new project by police in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police officers working on Project Servator have shown up in Luton to speak to people and give reassurance to those out and about this December.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Three people were arrested during our first deployment in the town centre, with a knife also being seized. Project Servator is a policing tactic that aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public.”