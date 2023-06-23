Three arrested and thousands of pounds of drugs seized after police bust targets Luton gang

Three people have been arrested and thousands of pounds worth of suspected drugs seized after an operation targeting gang activity in Luton.

Two men from Luton, one in his 30s and a 19-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug following this morning’s (Friday) operation in the Park Town area.

A 19-year-old woman from Luton was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The suspected Class A drugs

All three remain in police custody for questioning.

During a search of the property, officers discovered a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs, with an estimated street value of around £4,000. Multiple mobile phones and cash were also seized.

Detective Sergeant James West, from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated Boson guns and gangs team, said: “We sadly continue to see violence linked to drug turf wars and competition between rival gangs.

“Targeted operations such as this one take hours of investigative work and are often reliant on information given by the public.

“We may not act on information straight away but be assured it helps us build a picture of drugs and gang activity in the county so we can take this kind of positive action.”

Police are appealing for people to keep reporting things like suspected drug dealing or other potentially concerning behaviour, such as an unusual increase in people coming and going from a property.